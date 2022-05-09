Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.05-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.25. The stock had a trading volume of 402,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.37. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.95.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

CW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $1,389,514.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $132,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,335 shares of company stock worth $3,566,091 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $963,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 47.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

