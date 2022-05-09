CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.20. CVS Health posted earnings of $2.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $8.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $10.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

CVS traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.77. 233,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,472,556. CVS Health has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $5,855,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CVS Health by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 638,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,648,000 after purchasing an additional 69,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.