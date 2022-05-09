CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $111.22

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $111.22 and last traded at $114.27, with a volume of 23719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYBR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.00 and a 200 day moving average of $162.69.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in CyberArk Software by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 10,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CyberArk Software by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in CyberArk Software by 42.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

