CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $111.22

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $111.22 and last traded at $114.27, with a volume of 23719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.38.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CYBR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.00 and a 200 day moving average of $162.69.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in CyberArk Software by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 10,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CyberArk Software by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in CyberArk Software by 42.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBR)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
