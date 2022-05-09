D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after buying an additional 123,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $70.02. 3,513,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,160. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.