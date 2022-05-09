D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $67.85

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.85 and last traded at $70.02, with a volume of 207247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $508,995,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $359,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.