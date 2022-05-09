Darwinia Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.20 Million (RING)

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. Darwinia Network has a total market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darwinia Network coin can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Darwinia Network has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,232.60 or 1.00265728 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00044622 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018831 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Darwinia Network Profile

RING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,145,347,788 coins and its circulating supply is 512,841,507 coins. The official website for Darwinia Network is darwinia.network . The official message board for Darwinia Network is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork . Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. “

