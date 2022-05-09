DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Rating Reiterated by Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for DATA Communications Management’s FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Shares of DCM stock opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. DATA Communications Management has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.84 million and a P/E ratio of 43.00.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. Its solutions include DCMFlex workflow management platform to create, edit, track, and execute digital and print assets ranging from email campaigns and welcome kits to retail collateral and HR training material; ASMBL digital asset management; and print and communications management.

