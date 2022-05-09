DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $2.09 on Monday, hitting $105.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.46 and a 200-day moving average of $110.43. DaVita has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 74.71%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.50.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Colony Group LLC increased its position in DaVita by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in DaVita by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

