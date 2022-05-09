Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 502.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Avient by 25.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

About Avient (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.