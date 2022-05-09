Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.48. 3,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,137. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $260.23 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.74.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

