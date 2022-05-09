Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 2,686 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 46,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $101.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,897. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.98.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
