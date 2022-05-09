Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 2,686 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 46,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $101.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,897. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.