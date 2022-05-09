Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.10.

Shares of RGA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.11. 1,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average is $110.11. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.66.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

