Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 5,062 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.76. The company had a trading volume of 23,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,523. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.44.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.43. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

