Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.05. The company had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,402. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average is $82.61.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

