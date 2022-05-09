Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,685 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBH. StockNews.com began coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $15.34. 3,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,252. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

