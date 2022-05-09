DEEPSPACE Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,576.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0746 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $27,576.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 95.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00152058 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00599050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00035836 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,163.74 or 1.98481710 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

