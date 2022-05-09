DeHive Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. DeHive has a market cap of $141,032.10 and approximately $83,808.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00021239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00180627 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.23 or 0.00564974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00036035 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $61,436.50 or 1.86384368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.