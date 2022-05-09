Desjardins Trims Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Target Price to C$55.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

GIL has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a C$51.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.22.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$39.82 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$38.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02.

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$988.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$913.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 4.2299998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 11.62%.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total transaction of C$2,035,892.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,341 shares in the company, valued at C$11,729,083.30.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

