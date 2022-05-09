Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $290.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ALB has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.67.

ALB stock opened at $242.41 on Friday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $152.58 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.75. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

