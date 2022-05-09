Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target to GBX 189

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 191 ($2.39) to GBX 189 ($2.36) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.10% from the company’s previous close.

TW has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.31) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.75) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 190 ($2.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 194.88 ($2.43).

LON:TW opened at GBX 123.45 ($1.54) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 124.74 ($1.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.02 ($2.31). The stock has a market cap of £4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 8.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83.

In related news, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.82), for a total value of £77,946.48 ($97,372.24). Also, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.79), for a total value of £16,387.80 ($20,471.96). Insiders sold 107,887 shares of company stock valued at $15,157,615 over the last 90 days.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

