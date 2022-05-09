DIGG (DIGG) Price Reaches $15,756.14

DIGG (DIGG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $15,756.14 or 0.48902945 BTC on popular exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $36,237.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 92.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00021766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00180298 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.00578039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00035670 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,344.71 or 1.93501747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.