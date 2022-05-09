Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Hits Market Cap of $316,197.00

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $316,197.00 and $2,681.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009980 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00197462 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

