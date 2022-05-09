DigitalBits Price Tops $0.21 (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $200.59 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000634 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00236500 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009053 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003948 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015345 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00429561 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003091 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 958,046,512 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

