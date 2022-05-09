Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) to report $236.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.01 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $233.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $935.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $924.16 million to $942.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $969.92 million, with estimates ranging from $949.47 million to $984.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,905. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average of $76.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

