DinoExchange (DINO) Market Cap Achieves $214,133.39

DinoExchange (DINO) traded down 30.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One DinoExchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DinoExchange has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. DinoExchange has a total market cap of $214,133.39 and $43,399.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 95.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00153248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00598763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00035961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,035.12 or 1.91464354 BTC.

DinoExchange Profile

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

Buying and Selling DinoExchange

