Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.04.
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $341.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $389.40 and its 200 day moving average is $455.58. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $335.30 and a 52 week high of $567.57.
In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
