Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.04.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $341.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $389.40 and its 200 day moving average is $455.58. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $335.30 and a 52 week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

