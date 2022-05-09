Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) will post sales of $73.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Domo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the lowest is $73.95 million. Domo posted sales of $60.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domo will report full-year sales of $316.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.00 million to $317.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $382.83 million, with estimates ranging from $381.60 million to $384.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Domo.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on DOMO. Cowen dropped their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of Domo stock traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 26,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,366. Domo has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $54.18.

In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $559,029.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,988,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,873,643.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410 over the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Domo by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

