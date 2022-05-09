Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 30,289.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 149,026 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Donaldson worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of DCI opened at $50.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

