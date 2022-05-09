DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DSL opened at $13.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,588,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,680,000.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

