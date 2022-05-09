DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE DSL opened at $13.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (Get Rating)
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
