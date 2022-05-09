Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 643 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

CSCO stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,762,379. The firm has a market cap of $203.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

