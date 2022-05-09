Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $47.63 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 2.3% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $47,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 692,543 shares of company stock worth $44,155,103 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $64.64. 1,437,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,034,730. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $280.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.