Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 379 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.99. 350,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,348,016. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.43. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

