Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 420 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,498,000 after acquiring an additional 465,992 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $77,340,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $75,385,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $72,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.36. 198,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,598. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.39 and its 200-day moving average is $206.70. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.22 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

