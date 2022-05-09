Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,562 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $26,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $411,892,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,972,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,191,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,051,000. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,061,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,863. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $64.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55.

