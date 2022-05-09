DP Cap Acquisition Corp I’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 9th (NASDAQ:DPCSU)

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 9th. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 9th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

DPCSU stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Advent Capital Management DE bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses its search on operating in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

