Dragon Coins Price Reaches $0.0041 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (DRG) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded flat against the dollar. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,714.43 or 1.00255421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

DRG is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

