Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst traded as low as C$13.57 and last traded at C$13.65, with a volume of 315049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.04.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 target price on the stock. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.72.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.29.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

