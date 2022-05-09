DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $478.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DITHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.35) to GBX 570 ($7.12) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 450 ($5.62) to GBX 430 ($5.37) in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF remained flat at $$4.18 during trading on Wednesday. DS Smith has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

