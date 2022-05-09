Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $270.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duluth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

DLTH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,582. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the first quarter worth $366,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 126.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 62.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 31,636 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the third quarter worth $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.