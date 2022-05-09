Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dycom Industries worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 168.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.79. The stock had a trading volume of 211,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,198. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

About Dycom Industries (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.