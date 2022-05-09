E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $15.48 and last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 6787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Huber Research lowered E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $202,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,058 shares of company stock worth $378,128. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 641,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 61,647 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.74.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

