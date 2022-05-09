Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) to post $122.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.70 million and the lowest is $122.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $41.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $417.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $426.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $278.21 million, with estimates ranging from $269.80 million to $286.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $42.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.32 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $42.40. 1,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,554. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $58.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,018,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 112,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.