Ecopetrol (EC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.57. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 99.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 45,280 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 96,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at $1,414,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

