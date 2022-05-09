Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 2,516 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 4,337.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,738,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $285.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.75. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

