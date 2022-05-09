Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 1,953 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTCH. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Farfetch stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

