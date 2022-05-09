Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 4,915 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $71.30 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $190.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

