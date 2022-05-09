Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 6,141 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 112.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,400 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,606,000 after buying an additional 799,464 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,807,000 after buying an additional 777,259 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $72.34 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.12.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

