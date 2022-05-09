Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $161.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.29.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

