Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Carvana by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 3,362,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

CVNA stock opened at $44.94 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $376.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

