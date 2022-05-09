Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $372.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $372.13 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

